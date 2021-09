Brazilian soccer legend Pele was hospitalized several days ago for an undisclosed medical condition, but his representatives say there is no need to be concerned. Joe Fraga, Pele’s business manager, told The Athletic on Monday that the 80-year-old has undergone a series of routine tests since being admitted to the hospital last week. Fraga said there was an undisclosed condition detected during Pele’s checkup but that there is no cause for alarm.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO