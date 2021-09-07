Supreme Court Ends Illegal Eviction Moratorium What’s Next For Michigan Tenants

The United States continues to face a threat of mass evictions, as has persisted throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The Census Bureau estimates that about 8 million renter households (18.6%) are behind on rent and that about 3.5 million are likely to be evicted within the next two months. That’s four times as many as would typically occur nationwide throughout an entire calendar year. With its recent ruling to effectively invalidate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national eviction halt order, the Supreme Court has thrown wide the gate holding many of those evictions at bay. Many state courts had stopped minding that gate well before the Supreme Court’s ruling, however — or even kicked it part of the way open themselves. Eviction proceedings in most U.S. states are brutal relics of feudalism, where “justice” somehow usually means putting individuals and families on the curb, often without cause and on very short notice.

