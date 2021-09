Long gone are those days when observers felt some pity for poor, undermanned Europe against the mighty Americans in the Ryder Cup. If anything, the sentiment has completely flipped. With nine victories in the last 11 matches played, it’s the Europeans who seem to enter these affairs with a greater sense of destiny and purpose. The captains and players over the last two decades are obviously doing something right, and between team bonding, the artful massaging egos and clutch play, Europe has created a winning road map. We've gathered their wisdom and created this dossier for Padraig Harrington to review so he can lead Team Europe to victory once more at Whistling Straits. —Compiled by John Huggan.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO