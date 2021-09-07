CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Something New Is Finally Opening in Boise’s Last Abandoned Shopko Location

By Michelle Heart
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the three Shopko locations in the Treasure Valley closed for good in the spring of 2019, we couldn't wait to see what would move into the large properties next. People in Southeast Boise kept crossing their fingers, just hoping that the location on Broadway Avenue would become the neighborhood's own Target location. A Target sore is something that folks in that part of the Treasure Valley have been wishing for since the nearby Gordman's location closed in 2017. Sadly, that property was scooped up by Albertsons and is being used for...well, we don't exactly know what. It's not open to the public.

kezj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Falls Hotel Has Claims Of Girl In Basement, 3rd Floor Ghost

An Idaho Falls building constructed more than 80 years ago that has provided stays for travelers, as well as long term occupancy for others, is rumored to also house something many believe to be paranormal. A small girl in the property's basement, and a male apparition on the third floor, are alleged to dwell in this historic Shoup Avenue location.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Porked Out To Return To Food Truck In Twin Falls

The food truck Porked Out has been around for a while. Recently, they decided to try out a brick and mortar location at Pebble Ponds Golf Course. Unfortunately, that did not work out. Fortunately, they are bringing back their food truck. You can still go to Idaho Pebble Ponds until...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering: Music, Food, and Church in Southern Idaho

Over the course of the last decade I have lived here in Southern Idaho, I have driven through Shoshone dozens of times. Out of all those times, the only instances where I stopped in Shoshone I can count on one hand: to play at The Drops, to get ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar, and when my pregnant sister got car sick and we pulled over on the main street. Otherwise, we just drive through Shoshone on our way to other locations like Magic Reservoir, Hayspur, or Sun Valley and beyond.
SHOSHONE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
95.7 KEZJ

State Gains Access to Timberland Near Ketchum Thanks to Private Owner

HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX)-The State of Idaho will now be able to access a isolated piece of forest to harvest timber thanks to an agreement with a private property owner. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) announced the agreement Friday that will allow access to a patch of endowment land south of Bald Mountain in the Wood River Valley. The agreement with a private land owner will grant an easement at the cost of $7,700 to the state to use the property to easily get to harvestable timber, otherwise the state would have had to build a more expensive road that would visibly scare the landscape. “This easement is a win for the area’s forestlands and for endowment beneficiaries,” said IDL director Dustin Miller in a prepared statement. “With this new access we can harvest the dying timber, improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk in the area, and generate an estimated $60,000 for public schools.” Much of the timber in the 230 acre section is dead and needing to be harvested before the value is lost or burns in a wildfire, said Miller.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

3 Southern Idaho Airbnb Locations Perfect for Epic Fall Foliage Viewing

With just two weeks left of summer and the official beginning of fall, now is the time to make plans for a weekend getaway or drive to see the fall foliage during its prime coloring. You could always head to the mountains, be that the South Hills or Sun Valley, to see a variety of beautiful leaf colors, but there are also options closer to town that offer pretty leaves and offer you a chance to get out of your house.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopko#Restaurants#Labor Day Weekend#Boise Towne Square#Target#Albertsons#Spirit Halloween#Hobby Lobby
95.7 KEZJ

It’s Crazy What Each Square Foot of House is Worth Right Now in Twin Falls, ID

The prices of houses are all over the place right now. The craziest part to me is that the price doesn't always seem to make sense compared to the size, age, or current condition of the building. Everything is just priced really high, even tiny houses. It used to mean something if you said you were living in a $500,000 house. Now that could mean you actually live in a nice, big 2,600 square foot house with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Or, it could mean you live in a considerably smaller house with only 1,900 square feet of space.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Watch: YouTuber Has an Odd Obsession With Idaho License Plates

I'll admit that some license plates are pretty cool and it is interesting to see old ones or variations of a plate you are used to seeing. Idaho has a massive variety of options for personalized and themed plates. The license plate in this video isn't special though, it's just a basic Idaho plate that somehow deserved its own YouTube video.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Lost Cow Wanders to a Walmart in Post Falls

Early Saturday morning a local cow appeared to have wandered away from its farm and made it's way to the nearest Walmart in Post Falls, ID. Employees were able to safely corral the cow using shopping carts into an area out in front of the store. They even placed a little plant next to her, which was a nice touch! A woman named Amanda Grace shared pictures on Facebook saying, "Our local Walmart gives “grocery pickup” a whole new meaning. Friends, if she’s yours, they put out a bulletin asking you to come get your cow."
POST FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
95.7 KEZJ

The Best Fishing Spots in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Utah

My love for fishing developed in my early 20s when I moved to Alaska. I grew up in Arizona and while I fished a little here and there during family mountain trips, I didn't fully appreciate the joy of fishing until Alaska showed me the way. Fast forward over a decade and Idaho has it going on when it comes to fishing.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Veterinary Technology Building Open at College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The new Veterinary Technology building is now complete at the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls. The new building hosted an open house Friday and gave a look at the newest facility on campus. For years the Veterinary Technology program has operated off-campus. With the new building the program joins the rest of programs on the CSI campus. The building is located on the northeast corner next to the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. The ribbon cutting is set for 5:30 p.m Friday (Sept 3) and will stay open until 7:30 p.m. for the public to tour.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Boise Skyline Sunrise From A Hot Air Balloon

Thursday was media day at the Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic and we captured some stunning photos of Boise at sunrise, from the sky!. It's the 30th Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic, an incredible Treasure Valley tradition marking its return after having last year off due to Covid-19. After a summer of smokey skies, boiling hot temperatures and all the other craziness we've faced, it's been so great to see this Boise tradition bring color to the sky. It started Wednesday with CapED kids day where kids were able to get into the tethered balloons and go up a bit and come back down. Thursday was media day and the balloons took off over the city. We got to get in one and grab some photos of our stunning city as we flew over. Friday will be the night glow and the fun continues through the weekend; the complete schedule can be found here. If you're new to the Treasure Valley, or if you've just never experienced this one of a kind event, we'd highly encourage you consider checking it out as it only comes once each year. 2021 has marked the return of some great Treasure Valley Traditions such as the Western Idaho Fair, Idaho's Largest Garage Sale, and many others. The legendary Boise Music Festival took another year off but will hopefully return for 2022. Enjoy some of these pictures from inside a balloon high above Boise, and hopefully we'll see you as well at the 2021 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic!
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Spend The Night in This Charming Idaho Castle

As it turns out you don't have to go all the way to Europe to visit a castle. You can do that right here in Idaho and you can even spend the night in it too!. The Idaho Castle sits over looking the beautiful Lake Pend Oreille in Hope, Idaho which is just over an hour drive to the Canadian border. The castle has 6,300 SF of living space and beautiful views of both the lake and mountains in the area.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Why You Need to Visit This 9-11 Monument in Jerome Idaho

I was there at the dedication. It was the culmination of a father’s love for his son. SGT. Dan Brown was killed in action. His two little girls are pictured above at the statue representing the man they’ll grow up never knowing. Watching them play on November 12th, 2016 brought home the true cost of war and the sacrifices some Americans are willing to make for others.
JEROME, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy