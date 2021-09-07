CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant Galapagos tortoises race one another to their new home

By Danielle Desouza
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3TpM_0bor44bP00

Giant Galapagos tortoises raced each other to their new home as ZSL London Zoo announced a new exhibit.

After deciding to move sisters Dolly, Polly and Priscilla to a new shelter in the complex, zookeepers opted to allow them to make the journey by foot instead of van.

The trio were pitted against each other in a race to the venue guided by brightly coloured markers, with special travel crates on hand in case any of them chose to take a detour.

The race was tense, with Polly behind at the beginning before eventually crossing the finishing line on 1hr 09 mins – a two-minute lead on closest rival Priscilla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwMdV_0bor44bP00

Sibling Dolly was initially in the lead but took too many breaks on route, leaving her trailing behind with a time of 1hr 21mins.

Dr Chris Michaels, head of the zoo’s herpetology team, said: “We made sure to have plenty of tasty cucumber, carrots and watermelon handy as extra encouragement if needed.”

Each tortoise was guided by a keeper, who had the tortoise’s names on specially designed ZSL shirts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14La70_0bor44bP00

ZSL London Zoo is opening the Giants of the Galápagos exhibit on October 9, where the public will be transported to the famous archipelago.

