WINTHROP, Mass. — The cause and manner of death has been released for a local woman who died during a hike on Camelback Mountain in Arizona. Angela Tramonte, 31, originally of Saugus, died on July 30 and the primary cause of death was environmental heat exposure, according to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner in Arizona. The manner of death was accident.

SAUGUS, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO