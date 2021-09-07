CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Yet Another Experiment Proves Giving Money to Homeless People is Key to Solving the Homeless Crisis

By Cynthia Griffith
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, this unfathomable state of existence had already reached crisis levels in January 2020. Statistics show that homelessness increased for four consecutive years, with rents skyrocketing and wages remaining stagnant. Bear in mind that the information we have readily available on the subject reflects a pre-COVID nation residing inside a pre-COVID world.

