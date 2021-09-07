CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randale Honaker

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandale joined UBS in 2014 and specializes in custom financial planning and portfolio construction. Randale is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, the industry standard for excellence in financial planning. He has also earned the Certified Investment Management Analyst designation, representing the highest level of credibility, integrity and investment consulting knowledge. Recently Randale was designated as a Portfolio Manager for Honaker Hayes Wealth Management. With this new designation, Randale is now responsible for designing asset allocation models, security selection, and trading.

