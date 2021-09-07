Randale Honaker

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Mortgage Leadership Outlook will feature Chadwick Wade, managing partner at Cornerstone Mortgage Group. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Mortgage Leadership Outlook will feature Chadwick Wade, managing partner at Cornerstone Mortgage Group. The Mortgage Leadership Outlook is continuing its Broker Edition series, highlighting some of the top brokers in the industry and their journey along the way. In this episode, host Andrew Berman and Wade will chat about his introduction into the mortgage business, how he makes his employees know they're a part of a bigger picture, and their passion for doing the right thing along with their family-oriented culture. We'll also learn why Wade feels the mortgage broker business model is the best way to serve his clients and referral partners.

