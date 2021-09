Intel's high-performance Arc family of graphics architectures resemble an adventuring party from tabletop role-playing lore or a classic turn-based computer RPG. The Intel Arc Alchemist, Battlemage, Celestial, and Druid delegation set off across a barren wasteland where GPUs are scarce to take on the mighty Dragon NVIDIA and nimble Red Mage AMD. We've seen their faces before, but today we've managed to obtain exclusive high-resolution artist renderings for the Alchemist, Intel's first gaming GPU architecture that the company plans to introduce products with in early 2022, and we can finally share them with you now. The image above is just a crop, but we're also able to share a couple of high-resolution wallpapers here, too.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO