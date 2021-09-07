CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, IN

Honor Guard in need of members

By Ryan Trares
dailyjournal.net
 9 days ago

The Greenwood and New Whiteland Honor Guard needs military veterans to increase their numbers in serving the southern half of Marion and all of Johnson counties. The honor guard provides military funeral honors for local veterans, including folding and presenting the burial flag, the firing of seven M1-Garand rifles and playing "Taps." Much of the time the group coordinates the services with the associated military branch funeral team to provide the veteran full military honors.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Greenwood, IN
Greenwood, IN
Government
Johnson County, IN
Government
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Military Veterans#Military Funeral#Rifles#New Whiteland Honor Guard

Comments / 0

Community Policy