Honor Guard in need of members
The Greenwood and New Whiteland Honor Guard needs military veterans to increase their numbers in serving the southern half of Marion and all of Johnson counties. The honor guard provides military funeral honors for local veterans, including folding and presenting the burial flag, the firing of seven M1-Garand rifles and playing "Taps." Much of the time the group coordinates the services with the associated military branch funeral team to provide the veteran full military honors.www.dailyjournal.net
