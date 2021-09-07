Spotlighting the Tri-Valley's innovation economy

The panic started to set in for California Democrats in the last week of July. A few days later came an even more alarming set of figures from SurveyUSA: A majority of likely voters, 51%, wanted to fire Newsom, compared to a mere 40% who did not. It came at a pivotal moment in the chaotic recall, just hours before the first televised debate. And it showed the power of polls — not just to offer a snapshot of the race, but to shape it.

