San Francisco, CA

Spotlighting the Tri-Valley's innovation economy

Pleasanton Weekly
 9 days ago

The Tri-Valley's innovation culture has grown stronger since Lawrence Livermore and Sandia national labs started their Open Campus program about a decade ago. That was spotlighted during the San Francisco Business Times' annual look at the Tri-Valley that took place on Zoom 10 days ago. Panels featured the Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Groups' 2040 Vision, the housing challenges in the area and the two national labs and the private sector opportunities coming out of it.

www.pleasantonweekly.com

