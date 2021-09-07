Wildcats blister nets for 17 goals in wins over Pittsburg, Paola

After missing the entire 2020 season and welcoming 25 newcomers into the fold during that time, it was almost impossible to guess what was in store for the program this season. So far, so very, very good! After scoring early and holding on to win Saturday's season opener at Azusa Pacific 1-0, the Wildcats screamed from behind to beat Biola 3-1 Monday in La Mirada, finishing their season-opening road trip with a record of 2-0. Madison Parsons, Susanna Garcia and Summer Baron each bagged a goal and Garcia, Jordan Doukakis, Natalie Mendoza, and Kylie Rolling all had assists. Chico State will open its home campaign at University Soccer Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m. against 5th-ranked Seattle Pacific—favorite to win the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title—riding a wave of great confidence.

CHICO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO