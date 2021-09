GREENFIELD — After a year’s hiatus, organizers say they are eager to welcome guests back to the fairgrounds this week for the 172nd Franklin County Fair. “For a lot of us up here, it’s a labor of love, and to have the fair canceled, it was devastating,” said Steve DeJoy, entertainment director for the Franklin County Fair. “We’re looking forward to seeing smiling faces and making happy memories.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO