East Kern Fall Sports Wins and Loses

Well, it’s the third week of fall sports and we have the latest on the wins, loses, standings and overall placement in league play so, let’s get on with what we know. The Tehachapi Warriors JV and Varsity volleyball teams hosted the Stockdale Mustangs on Aug. 31st where the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 2-1 in 1 set and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-13, 25-15, 23-25 and 25-14); the Warriors then took on the Wasco Tigers at home on Sept. 2 where the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (17-25 and 16-25); the Varsity team also came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (19-25, 21-25 and 18-25). The Warriors travel to Garces Memorial on Sept. 9th and we’ll have all the scores in our next report.