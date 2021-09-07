Grandparenting: Ready to move for family?

I remember being surprised several years ago when neighbors — a couple then in their 50s — told me they were moving to Atlanta. To my knowledge, they had no ties to that Southern city and deep ties to the Boston area where they had many friends, vibrant careers, and a strong presence in the community. When I asked why, I learned that both of their adult children had moved to Atlanta, married, and were expecting their first children. "We’re moving so that we can be nearby and watch our grandchildren grow," they told me.