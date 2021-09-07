Planning to update to Windows 11? A checklist before you do

The rise of remote work, explosion of digital adoption, and accelerated shift to the cloud in the past year has drastically altered how enterprises are thinking about cybersecurity. The expanding network perimeter and ever-changing threat landscape are pushing organizations to apply secure access no matter where their users, applications or devices are located and shifting to more cloud-friendly solutions. The emergence of new security frameworks, such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and zero trust, signal the need for greater integration of network and advanced security capabilities. This webinar will explore recent trends and strategic approaches in enterprise cybersecurity – key considerations, priorities, and technology solution adoption – for securing the new network edge.
