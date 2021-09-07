Planning to update to Windows 11? A checklist before you do

If you've been holding out on upgrading to Windows 10, now is the time. Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 more than a year ago, and it wants holdouts to upgrade to Windows 10 to keep devices running securely and smoothly -- particularly before Windows 11 starts rolling out this October. Windows 11 will only be available as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. Anyone on older operating systems will have to pay for the upgrade. (Here's how you'll download Windows 11 when it's available and how to check if your computer will be compatible with the new operating system. Plus, here's everything you need to know about transitioning from Windows 10 to Windows 11.)

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO