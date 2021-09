As an Afghanistan veteran, these past few weeks have been very traumatic. First came the emails and text messages from friends and colleagues (both American and Afghan) in Kabul and other areas controlled by the Taliban, asking me to pray for them. Then came the desperate cries for help, as some of these friends were being left behind. I have prayed and I have cried. Never have I felt such a combination of anger, shame, grief, fear, disgust and frustration.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO