Michael K. Williams never shied away from his demons: He acted with '100% honesty'

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I encountered Michael K. Williams, I was almost too nervous to breathe. The occasion was a tribute to "The Wire" at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, sometime around the series' third season. At that time, the HBO drama had not yet attained the degree of acclaim or viewer interest that would later establish it as one of TV's most outstanding series of all time, and a defining part of the medium's most recent Golden Age. Although creator and executive producer David Simon and most of the cast were in attendance, the large auditorium was less than half full.

www.arcamax.com

