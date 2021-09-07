Michael K. Williams never shied away from his demons: He acted with '100% honesty'

Omar on The Wire. Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire. Bobby McCray in When They See Us, Leonard Pine in Hap and Leonard, and a storied career of countless other star turns… This is the legacy that actor Michael K. Williams leaves behind after his premature death at the age of 54. Williams was one of the rare television actors to create a character so iconic that their name sometimes eclipsed their own. Rarer still, Williams managed to leave behind a vibrant career that was much more complex, surprising, and moving than just “Omar on HBO’s The Wire.” In fact, it might be his last major television role that should define Williams’ legacy the most: his Emmy-nominated turn as Montrose Freeman in last year’s Lovecraft Country.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO