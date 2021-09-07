CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What to stream: Honoring legacy of 'Wire' actor Michael K. Williams

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday brought the devastating news that actor Michael K. Williams had died, at the all-too-young age of 54. Known best for his complex and terrifying performance as Omar Little on “The Wire,” Williams had so much incredible work in front of him, including the second season of his unscripted Vice series, “Black Market,” which was still in production. He was nominated for an Emmy this year for his work on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” with the awards ceremony taking place on Sept. 19.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Can ‘Hamilton’s’ Broadway Stars Steal It?

When it comes to acting nominations in this newly named category for performers you might as well just skip the part about Anthology or TV movies. All the acting nominations—this year at least—are from Limited Series (formerly called miniseries), or in the case of those seven nominations for Hamilton actors, come from a show otherwise only eligible for Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Go figure. The Television Academy has been wrestling with eligibility in certain areas that just don’t seem to fit elsewhere, so they came up with this convoluted hodgepodge that makes little sense, shoehorning Hamilton’s cast in here because they couldn’t find any other place to put the stars of this video performance shot five years ago. Sadly, because of this, very worthy performances from the likes of Ethan Hawke, Jeff Daniels, Bryan Cranston, John Boyega, Joel Edgerton, Chris Rock and more have been shuffled off to the sidelines. Here are the Lead Actors who did make the cut, and you can scroll down to the bottom to see my prediction for the winner, as well as analysis and winner for the corresponding Supporting Actor award in these categories.
MOVIES
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: The Emmys, Ken Burns’s ‘Muhammad Ali,’ and B.J. Novak’s new series

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Sept. 13-19. A ton of new shows are on their way. Yes, we’re on a year-round release cycle these days, as all of the TV outlets —streaming, cable, broadcast — introduce series throughout the year. But still, fall is the season of pencil sharpening and new sweaters, and it remains an especially busy time on the TV front.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Winona Ryder To Star In ‘The Cow’ Thriller From ‘Homecoming’s Eli Horowitz – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Winona Ryder is starring alongside Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher Jr., Owen Teague and Brianne Tju in The Cow, a mystery thriller that marks the feature directing debut of Eli Horowitz, co-creator of Amazon’s anthology series Homecoming. Plot details are under wraps in the script co-penned by Horowitz and Matthew Derby. Production has just wrapped.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
James Purefoy
Person
David Simon
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Terence Winter
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Jonathan Majors
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Organized Crime#Hap And Leonard#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#African American#Williams Co Stars#The Criterion Closet#British#Hulu#Williams Co Starred
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the 18-year-old singer voiced her utter dismay at a decision the company had made about her upcoming tour, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Taking to both...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Seemingly Confirms Johanna Leia Relationship

Drake may have just confirmed his relationship with Johanna Leia. As he posted a bunch of alternate cover artworks for his new album Certified Lover Boy, Drake shared a photo taken by Luis Mora, where he stands with his hands in his pockets as a woman places her hands around his neck. The woman in the picture is seemingly Johanna Leia, as suggested by multiple blog sites.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy