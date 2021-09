TikTok Star Addison Rae has signed a multi-picture film deal with Netflix following her acting debut in “He’s All That” for the streamer. “Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO