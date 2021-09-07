Miriam Margolyes blasts Monty Python stars John Cleese and Graham Chapman

One of the many films to play at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was Benediction. Written and directed by Terence Davies, the film explores the turbulent life of the legendary war poet and anti-war activist Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden). Sassoon was a decorated British officer and poet in the first World War but became a vocal critic of the war when he returned from service. Adored by members of the upper class, as well as stars of London’s literary and stage world, he was involved with several men as he attempted to come to terms with his homosexuality. At the same time, due to his experiences with war, he made his life’s journey a quest for salvation, trying to find it within the conformity of marriage and religion. Benediction also stars Peter Capaldi, Gemma Jones, Ben Daniels, Kate Phillips, Simon Russell Beale, Jeremy Irvine, and Geraldine James.

