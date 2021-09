You may think you know Flint inside and out, but until you've kayaked your way down the Flint River, you haven't seen it all. My birthday was this past weekend, and my family got me a really cool present. They reserved a kayaking trip down the Flint river through Kayak Flint. This is something I've wanted to do for a while, but I had no idea how cool it would be. I thought it would be a standard river float, you know . . . where it seems like a great idea to begin with, but 4 hours later you're hating everything and everyone. Luckily I could not have been more wrong. Kayaking the Flint River is a five star experience in my book.

