CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kay Cannon knows what you think of her 'Cinderella' movie

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time in 2017, production company Fulwell 73 requested a meeting with Kay Cannon about yet another feature-length "Cinderella." "I've had this idea and I just don't have time to write it," James Corden told her then. He went on to describe its opening frames: the camera soaring over a kingdom, settling into a basement and zooming in on Cinderella as she wakes up and breaks into song. Specifically, Dolly Parton's "9 to 5."

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Cinderella’ Review: Camila Cabello Rocks Out in Kay Cannon’s New Musical Reimagining

Easily one of the most adapted fairy tales, there aren’t too many new avenues to go down when telling Cinderella’s story. Name a “fresh” angle and there’s likely already a film or a television series that has adapted that same “clever” idea for its own use. Even the marketing and promotion for the newest version of “Cinderella,” which all lean heavily into the film as being a contemporary take on the classic story, has been done before, and recently: look no further than “Ever After” or “A Cinderella Story.” So with the deck quite literally stacked against the film, The...
MOVIES
Decider

What Time Will ‘Cinderella’ Be on Amazon? How To Watch the Camila Cabello Movie

Camila Cabello is going full princess in Cinderella, a new musical comedy adaptation of the fairy tale coming to Amazon Prime this weekend. Written and directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect, New Girl), this version of Cinderella (played by Cabello) is more interested in getting her dress-making business off of the ground than she is in marrying the perfect prince. That said, she’s not immune to the charms of Prince Charming (Nicholas Galzitine). And the prince has his own issues with the royal crown—he’d rather not settle down with a wife and become king, much to the chagrin of his parents (Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver). Then, of course, there’s the whole evil step-mother thing to consider, played by Broadway legend Idina Menzel.
MOVIES
Polygon

Which Cinderella movie is the Cinderellest?

The Amazon Prime Cinderella movie didn’t go over well with critics, but in part that might be because it has so much competition in its field. There’s a vast pantheon of Cinderella movies — and Cinderella plays and musicals and radio shows and ballets, and basically every sort of adaptation under the sun. Versions of the story go back to ancient China and Greece, but the fairy tale version most American audiences will know is the Charles Perrault version, penned in the 1600s. It’s a timeless fairy tale that’s been retold over and over again, but writer-director Kay Cannon deliberately took big, modern risks with her new take on the tale. A jukebox musical? No villain? Girlboss Cinderella?
MOVIES
waghostwriter.com

“Cinderella” is an unrecognizable remake

At this point, there’s a Cinderella movie that seems to pop-up every decade or so; heck, every one of my aunts born in different generations has a single adaptation they gravitate toward. Upon watching Amazon’s newest take on this classic tale, I was left crying by the end of the movie: not in a touchy way, but left with an internal inundation of disappointment.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Kay Cannon
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
James Corden
Person
Idina Menzel
SFGate

'Dear Evan Hansen': A Letter to Oscar Voters

It turns out this wasn’t an amazing movie after all. This isn’t going to be an acting tour-de-force or a masterpiece for cinema because why would it be?. 'The Guilty' Begs the Question: When Will Jake Gyllenhaal Get His Second Oscar Nomination?. I know this because you’re played by Ben...
MOVIES
Deadline

Emmy Presenters: Ava DuVernay, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Awkwafina & LL Cool J Among Latest Joining Trophy Show

UPDATED, 9:40 AM: CBS and the Television Academy have revealed the second batch of presenters for Sunday’s 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards: Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, LL Cool J, Dolly Parton, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones. See the previously announced presenters below. PREVIOUSLY, September 13: With the three-ceremony Creative Arts Emmys in the books, CBS and the Television Academy have set the first batch of presenters for Sunday’s 73rd annual Primetime Emmys show on Sunday hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Set to hand out some hardware...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One L#Fulwell 73#The Los Angeles Times#Nbc#L Oreal#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
purewow.com

Fans Think They Know What Mel Will Name Her Baby on ‘Virgin River’

Netflix has released very little information about Virgin River season four. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from searching for spoilers about the new episodes in the one place that might have answers: the book series by Robyn Carr. In the season three finale of Virgin River, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) dropped...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Met Gala: Channing Tatum and Other Male Celebs Slammed for Wearing Black Tuxedos

The stars brought the fashion to the Met Gala's red carpet. Although, some looks are more fashionable than others, especially as viewers are concerned. More specifically, Met Gala fans have taken to social media to criticize numerous male stars, including Channing Tatum and James Corden, for simply wearing tuxes and suits to the event.
ETOnline.com

From Billie Eilish to Megan Fox: See the Best Dressed at the 2021 Met Gala

Celebs like Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Hudson brought their A-game to the famous red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, while stars like Ciara, Ben Platt and Lupita Nyong’o truly embraced this year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechRadar

This Star Wars book will change the way you think about the prequel movies

"Though this is the end of the age of heroes, it has saved its best for last." Woah, I thought. This is the last line of the opening to author Matthew Stover's novelization of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. I'd heard murmurings that this book was well-received over the years – the book has significantly more positive reviews on Goodreads than the other two prequel novelizations, standing at 4.17 after more than 15,000 ratings – but I only recently decided to check it out. It's heavyweight.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

New South Park movies are coming sooner than you might think

The first of 14 South Park movies being created with Paramount+ will come to screens earlier than anticipated, with the first two slated for release this year. At the Paramount+ panel during the Television Critics Association panel, ViacomCBS exec Tanya Giles confirmed that two films will be released per year from 2021 until 2027, for a total of 14 movies.
MOVIES
Variety

Lil Nas X, Lizzo and More Join ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Guest Cast (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus released a new list of voice actors added to the cast of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” premiering in 2022. Among the new stars added to the cast of the revival of “The Proud Family” are Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez. Additional recurring stars include Asante Blackk as Penny’s...
TV & VIDEOS
ksl.com

QUIZ: Do you know who said these iconic movie lines?

This story is sponsored by Minky Couture. That's a rhetorical question. The answer is: No, you cannot, much like you couldn't last year, the year before that, etc. The cozy season means you get to show off your cardi game (earth tones!), view spectacular foliage (you're in Utah!) and, of course, enjoy comfy movie nights with your significant other (or by yourself!).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy