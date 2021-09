On Sept. 11, 2001, amid terror and grief, the Penn community—folks from all different walks of life—joined together as one on campus. Twenty years later, on an eerily similar sunny, blue-sky day, a feeling still weighing heavily in hearts, students and faculty members, along with staff and friends of Penn, gathered near the iconic Love Sculpture on Locust Walk with the same mission: to pay tribute to the precious lives lost, and commit to being united.

