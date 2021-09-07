CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm, Galardo spark Webb City past Rogers Heritage

By From Staff Reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 7 days ago
ROGERS, Ark. — Kearston Galardo and Kenzie Storm filled up the stat sheet on Monday night in Webb City's 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-7, 25-15) triumph over Rogers Heritage.

Storm registered a double-double with 16 digs and 11 kills while capping her performance with five blocks. Galardo slammed 12 kills and came up with six aces and six digs.

The victory moved the Cardinals to a perfect 3-0 on the young season.

In addition, Brenda Lawrence and Kate Brownfield chipped in seven kills each, while Kyah Sanborn dished out 30 assists and amassed 11 digs and Sophia Crane was right behind Storm with 14 digs.

Webb City plays host to Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The Joplin Globe

