Odessa, TX

Remembering Two Fallen Officers

Odessa, Texas
Odessa, Texas
 9 days ago

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at around 7:30 am, the Odessa Police Department will be paying respects to two fallen officers: Corporal Arlie Jones and Corporal Scott Gardner.

It marks the 14th Anniversary of their passing, September 8, 2007. They were killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. The Odessa Police Department Honor Guard will place a wreath at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department.

This wreath will be displayed this Wednesday from sunrise until sunset in remembrance of our officers. Anyone wishing to show their respects is encouraged to visit our memorial during this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tm0ff_0boqmgKm00

