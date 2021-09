During a recent appearance on "Drinks With Johnny", the Internet TV show hosted by AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bassist Chris Kael discussed how he has been keeping busy during the pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Over the break [from touring], I realized that I was on the couch doing nothing. Before I got sober, one of the things that stopped me from getting sober was the brain telling me, 'Oh, man, if you stop, you're not gonna be creative. You're not gonna enjoy doing this.' And then the universe spoke up and was, like, 'Motherfucker, you haven't written shit in four years. What the fuck are you worried about?' … But then once I got sober and started…

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO