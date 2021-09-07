Eau Claire County Humane Association Pets of the Week: Leo

This 3 year old handsome boy came to us as a stray. We sure wish he could talk like a human to us, as we would love to know his story before ending up here at ECCHA. Leo is super friendly and ready for a home to call his own. He did live with another cat, but here at the shelter he has been a bit of a bully to the other cats in colony. We tried a couple times so now he gets to enjoy a condo of his very own. In a larger area (like your house!) we think he would do okay – he just is not very good at sharing a small space.