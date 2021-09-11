Last 9/11 search dog's legacy lives on in rescue work — and in a furry kid sister

In so many ways, Bretagne — the last of the search dogs who worked at ground zero in New York after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — is still here with all of us. Even though she died in 2016, the golden retriever remains one of the most recognizable symbols of the arduous search and rescue work done by dogs and their human handlers at disaster sites all over the world. On her very first deployment 20 years ago, Bretagne (pronounced “Brittany”) was among the 300 or so search dogs who used their powerful noses to try to find survivors and human remains in the towering pile of rubble where the World Trade Center once stood.