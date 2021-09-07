Marvel's 'What if?' TV series is more than just funny questions
The comic book "What if?" began in 1977 with a single question: "What if Spider-Man had joined the Fantastic Four?" (Turns out, he'd break them up.) Each issue began this way, with a new question that asked what would happen if some element of the Marvel Universe was altered in ways both large and small. Which allowed Marvel writers to tweak decades of Marvel mythology without damaging the sacred canon. In one issue in the 1980s, all existence is erased; the next issue, in a meta-twist, superheroes return to the planet and find themselves grappling with massive swaths of white blank pages to fill.www.startribune.com
