These simple stretches that can dramatically reduce back pain throughout your day

Don't: Practice Ballistic Stretching. Ballistic stretching is a dynamic stretch that prioritizes stretching beyond one's normal range of motion over and over, creating a sort of bouncing effect. "So many think ballistic stretching is the best way to stretch, but that is not so—especially when you are a stretching newbie," says Schenone. "Ballistic stretching can lead to injury, so I recommend you stretch to the point of feeling tightness or slight discomfort. Hold that stretch for 10-30 seconds. If you are older, I recommend holding the static stretch for 30-60 seconds for the greatest benefit." Do: Be Careful If You're Pregnant. "Those who are pregnant should be very mindful when they stretch," says Schenone. "Because they are pregnant, they produce more relaxing, a hormone that relaxes one's ligaments in preparation for birth. This can make them more prone to injury because they feel like they have a greater range of motion than their bodies actually do." Don't: Stretch If You're Injured. Schenone recommends pausing your stretching practice until you're cleared by your doctor. And if you have a physical condition, talk to your doctor or a physical therapist about safe stretches that won't cause injury. In general, speaking to a professional is advised.

