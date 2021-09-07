CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radiohead Reissuing 'Kid A,' 'Amnesiac' With Previously Unreleased Music

Cover picture for the articleRadiohead have finally detailed their upcoming reissue focusing on the sessions that birthed the band’s dual masterpieces, 2000’s Kid A and 2001’s Amnesiac. Kid A Mnesia — which celebrates the 20th/21st anniversary of the two albums — arrives November 5th via XL Recording. Like the stocked OK Computer 20th anniversary reissue OKNOTOK, Kid A Mnesia includes the original two LPs — Kid A, Rolling Stone’s Number One album of the 2000s, and Amnesiac — as well as a third disc, dubbed Kid Amnesiae, that features outtakes, alternate versions and unreleased music from the albums’ fruitful studio sessions.

kingfm.com

Why Radiohead Chose to Avoid ‘Arrogance’ of Double LP for ‘Kid A’

Radiohead didn't have much in the way of an organized plan after the surprising success of their third album, 1997's OK Computer. The significant sonic shift from guitar-centered and lyrically relatable earlier records to a more abstract and experimental style had placed the band in entirely new territory as the 20th century came to a close.
MUSIC
adafruit.com

KID A MNESIA #Music #MusicMonday #PS5

Radiohead and Epic Games teased an upcoming project during the PlayStation Showcase. Seems to be a sort of interactive music experience. More from Polygon:. The trailer opens with some mumbling and assorted strings — along with a couple of hard-to-parse words from Radiohead vocalist Thom Yorke — before dropping into the familiar chords of “Everything in Its Right Place,” the first track on Kid A. The trailer then gives us close ups on concrete walls with scribbled characters on them and short, mysterious messages like “glints amongst the ice.” None of it makes much sense, but it does look like a very cool setting to listen to Radiohead in.
VIDEO GAMES
undertheradarmag.com

Jarvis Cocker Announces New Album, Shares Cover of Christophe’s 1965 Song “Aline”

Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker has announced the release of a new album titled Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which will consist of covers of classic French songs. Cocker has subsequently released the album’s lead single, a cover of Christophe’s 1965 song “Aline.” The cover was originally featured in the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Dispatch, and the new album is meant to be somewhat of a companion piece to the film. Check out the “Aline” cover along with the original song and tracklist for the new album below. Above is the album’s cover art.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Hear Ozzy and Lemmy sing together on previously unreleased version of “Hellraiser”

As part of the expanded digital release of Ozzy Osbourne’s record, on September 17, fans will be treated to a new and reimagined version of the song “Hellraiser,” a song written by Osbourne and co written by Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead. The new version of the track features vocals from both Ozzy and Lemmy. Although the song first appeared on Ozzy’s No More Tears, Motorhead decided to include the song on their 1992 album, March Ör Die. Other songs co written on No More Tears by Ozzy with Lemmy are “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” “Desire,” and “I Don’t Want To Change The World.”
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Benny the Butcher Raps With A Vengeance On Previously Unreleased Pyrex Picasso Album

Asking someone about their favorite Griselda member is akin to forcing them to take a personality quiz or inquiring about their astrological sign. Whether it was Westside Gunn’s bombastic and abrasive delivery, Conway The Machine’s straightforward and growling raps or Benny The Butcher’s uncanny ability to weave stories about his personal history, the main Griselda trio had something for every boom bap rap fan.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Hatchie Shares Video for New Song “This Enchanted”

Hatchie, the dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, has shared a new song, “This Enchanted,” via a video for it. It is her first single for Secretly Canadian and her signing with the label has also been announced today. “This Enchanted” again finds Hatchie ably putting a modern spin on early ’90s shoegaze music, producing a song that’s at once pleasing to old school fans of the genre but is also accessible to contemporary listeners with no proven affinity for shoegazers. The video finds Pilbeam wandering around a city at night while wearing angel wings, as well as showing her performing the song with her band. Watch it below, followed by the single’s cover art.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

The Charlatans Share Previously Unreleased Song From 2001 “C’mon C’mon”

Britpop and Madchester survivors The Charlatans have shared “C’mon C’mon,” a previously unreleased song originally recorded for the band’s 2001 album Wonderland. It is featured on A Head Full of Ideas, a new career-spanning vinyl box set that’s due out on October 15 via Republic of Music and includes their best songs, as well as remixes and live tracks. Listen below.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Hannah Peel on “inspiring female artists to make electronic music”

Acclaimed synth-pop pioneer Hannah Peel has spoken out about the importance of inspiring more female artists to make electronic music – as well as the urgency of the music industry needing to act on climate change. Watch our video interview with Peel above. : Electronic Ladyland – why it’s vital...
MUSIC

