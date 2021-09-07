Quarter Pound of Methamphetamine Leads to Dealing Arrest by ISP
Lawrence Co., Ind. - On Labor Day, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) and Drug Enforcement Section concluded a month-long investigation into the dealing of large quantities of methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Troopers were investigating information that Brooklyn E. Smith, 22 years old of Bedford, was involved in dealing methamphetamine. Utilizing a variety of investigative techniques, investigating Troopers were able to corroborate the information.
