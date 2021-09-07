CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Quarter Pound of Methamphetamine Leads to Dealing Arrest by ISP

witzamfm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Co., Ind. - On Labor Day, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) and Drug Enforcement Section concluded a month-long investigation into the dealing of large quantities of methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Troopers were investigating information that Brooklyn E. Smith, 22 years old of Bedford, was involved in dealing methamphetamine. Utilizing a variety of investigative techniques, investigating Troopers were able to corroborate the information.

www.witzamfm.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Bedford, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Methamphetamine#Indiana State Police#Labor Day#Troopers#Sgt#Buick#Aces

Comments / 0

Community Policy