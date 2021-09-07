Northern Michigan Students, Staff Return To School

Summer break is over for northern Michigan students and staff as they head back to school Tuesday. One of the many local schools starting off their year is Kingsley Area Schools.

The Stags are headed back to work for the 2021-2022 school year.

One of the main discussions that still remains for northern Michigan parents, students and staff is mask mandates and COVID protocols in the schools. 9&10’s Taylor Morris was live at Kingsley Schools Tuesday morning talking with superintendent, Keith Smith, and Kingsley School principals about the start of the school year and the COVID-19 protocols they’re taking to keep their students safe.