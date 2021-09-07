CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsley, MI

Northern Michigan Students, Staff Return To School

By Taylor Morris
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zmeG_0boqkSiE00

Summer break is over for northern Michigan students and staff as they head back to school Tuesday. One of the many local schools starting off their year is Kingsley Area Schools.

The Stags are headed back to work for the 2021-2022 school year.

One of the main discussions that still remains for northern Michigan parents, students and staff is mask mandates and COVID protocols in the schools. 9&10’s Taylor Morris was live at Kingsley Schools Tuesday morning talking with superintendent, Keith Smith, and Kingsley School principals about the start of the school year and the COVID-19 protocols they’re taking to keep their students safe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Sheriff Departments Looking For Volunteers

Mecosta and Osceola Sheriff Departments are looking for volunteers for their new Victim Advocacy Program. Mecosta County Sheriff, Brian Miller, knows what it’s like to work as a team. Sheriff Miller, his team, and the Osceola Sheriff’s Department are teaming up to start the program. “It’s just another tool, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Annual Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Returns in Frankfort

After a year break due to COVID-19, the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon returned for the second time in Northern Michigan. The event took place on Sunday in Frankfort, where athletes from all over the country put their bodies to the ultimate test. The triathlon consisted of a 1.2 mile swim, 56...
FRANKFORT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kingsley, MI
9&10 News

MICRC Holds Meeting on Ferris State Campus

Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission continues to hold meetings across the state as they redraw political maps. Voters approved the commission back in 2018 to come up with new house, senate and congressional districts. They’re now traveling to different areas of the state getting feedback as they draw the new...
POLITICS
9&10 News

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Complaints filed after reporter attacked at anti-mask event. GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has filed criminal complaints against two northern Michigan men in connection with an attack on a newspaper reporter covering a meeting by a group opposing masks and vaccination mandates. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports Saturday that court records show misdemeanor assault or assault and battery complaints were authorized against Michael Adams and Joseph Welsh. The charges were authorized Friday by Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. Record-Eagle reporter Brendan Quealy said he was punched in the face Aug. 26 at an event near Traverse City. Quealy told investigators he was attacked when he refused to leave.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Pellston 2nd Grader Raises Money to Help School with Supplies

Shoshanna Williamson is a 2nd grader starting her school year at Pellston Schools. Before school was back in session, she managed to raise $600 by returning cans collected throughout the community. “Well I thought that there wasn’t enough money for the school so I wanted to do it, because we’re...
CHARITIES
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy