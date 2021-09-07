CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evers grants 71 pardons, expands process

By WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been granting pardons at a torrid pace after his predecessor didn’t issue any for eight years, and has announced new moves to streamline and simplify the pardon application process. Evers granted another 71 pardons Tuesday, bringing the governor’s total number of granted pardons to 263...

IN THIS ARTICLE
