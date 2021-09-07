CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar cancels Yakima Town Hall events on Sept. 14-15

By TAMMY AYER Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKareem Abdul-Jabbar has canceled his Yakima Town Hall events on Sept. 14-15 due to a personal and unforeseen conflict, according to organizers of the speaker series. Abdul-Jabbar was to kick off the series with a Sept. 15 appearance at what was to be the first Yakima Town Hall event in more than a year, organizers said. The series returns after the 2020-21 season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Book: Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fearful of Donald Trump’s actions in his final weeks as president, the United States’ top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defense official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Gavin Newsom looks to hold on to his job as California governor

(CNN) — California voters, who have endured raging wildfires, a historic drought and an ongoing pandemic, will decide Tuesday whether they want to remove from office Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's led the nation's most populous state for the past two-and-a-half years. National Democrats are closely watching this race --...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Yakima, WA
Entertainment
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Yakima, WA
Government
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Robin

Comments / 0

Community Policy