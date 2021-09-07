Kareem Abdul-Jabbar cancels Yakima Town Hall events on Sept. 14-15
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has canceled his Yakima Town Hall events on Sept. 14-15 due to a personal and unforeseen conflict, according to organizers of the speaker series. Abdul-Jabbar was to kick off the series with a Sept. 15 appearance at what was to be the first Yakima Town Hall event in more than a year, organizers said. The series returns after the 2020-21 season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.www.yakimaherald.com
