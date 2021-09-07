CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We're in a Happy Place

By Sandy Allen
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat Target run just got a little longer ... Target has just announced a super exciting collaboration, and it’s perfect timing for the Christmas holidays. The popular retailer is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations in Target by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Currently, there are 53 small Disney Store locations inside Target locations.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 6

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: McDonald’s Launches New Disney World 50th Anniversary Happy Meal Toys

Your next trip to McDonald’s just turned into a bit of a celebration!. We recently heard that McDonald’s would reveal 50 (yes, FIFTY) Happy Meal Toys for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary. Well, that day has come. Here’s how YOU can celebrate Disney World’s 50th at your local McDonald’s!. Starting today,...
LIFESTYLE
WDW Prep School

2021 Disney World Holiday Room Offers Now Available For Select Guests

If you’re hoping to save some money this holiday season at Walt Disney World, three new room offers were announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The following offers apply to Florida Residents, Annual Passholders, and Disney Visa Cardmembers. Florida Residents. Save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Disney World#Disney Stores#Target Com Disneystore
disneyfoodblog.com

The Stitch Crashes Snow White Collection Is NOW Available In Disney World

The Stitch Crashes Disney Collection reimagines everyone’s favorite alien in the style of different Disney classics like The Lion King, Aladdin, and Jungle Book!. The Stitch Crashes Disney Collections feature new plushes, MagicBands, and pins that come out each month with a different Disney movie theme. Today, we’ve got some big news about this month’s Snow White-themed collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Halloween, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort

While shopping on Buena Vista Street today at Disney California Adventure, we spotted some new “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus” merchandise in Los Feliz Five & Dime. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Loungefly Backpack – $75. The backpack features holographic art of various characters from the cult classic film.
SHOPPING
allears.net

PHOTOS: Did Disney Just Release the BEST Dooney & Bourke Collection Yet?

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Back in March, Disney released a brand new homeware collection from Jerrod Maruyama that is decked out in tiny Disney Park icons. Ever since, guests have been able to...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney World Monorail Receives Major Upgrade For 50th Anniversary

With the 50th anniversary only weeks away, Disney World is ramping up its speed when it comes to making sure all of the property decorations are in place!. We have seen Cinderella Castle get a new regal makeover, Main Street, U.S.A. along with Fantasyland are receiving some touches of gold and pops of color, Spaceship Earth at EPCOT is being revamped, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will have Tower of Terror shimmering, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will have projections illuminating the Tree of Life. On top of that, Guests can expect new shows such as Disney Enchantment, Harmonious, and Disney KiteTails. The list of offerings only continues to grow!
TRAVEL
thrillgeek.com

More Mobile Order Locations Coming Soon To Disneyland & Disney World

Guests will soon be able to mobile order some sweet treats from some of their favorite snack locations at both Disneyland and Disney World as new mobile ordering locations have been announced. Here are the new locations:. Disneyland Resort – Now available!. Marceline’s Confectionery, located at Downtown Disney District. Candy...
CELL PHONES
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
EatThis

McDonald's Is Releasing These 50 Nostalgic Happy Meal Toys

To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Walt Disney World, McDonald's will soon be offering Disney toys in Happy Meals. Walt Disney World opened to the public in October of 1971 and would soon become one of the world's largest and most successful tourist attractions. In fact, in the year 2018, Disney World was the most heavily visited vacation resort on earth, according to data from the Themed Entertainment Association.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy