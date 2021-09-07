Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We're in a Happy Place
That Target run just got a little longer ... Target has just announced a super exciting collaboration, and it’s perfect timing for the Christmas holidays. The popular retailer is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations in Target by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Currently, there are 53 small Disney Store locations inside Target locations.ourcommunitynow.com
