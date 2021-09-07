Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We're in a Happy Place

With the 50th anniversary only weeks away, Disney World is ramping up its speed when it comes to making sure all of the property decorations are in place!. We have seen Cinderella Castle get a new regal makeover, Main Street, U.S.A. along with Fantasyland are receiving some touches of gold and pops of color, Spaceship Earth at EPCOT is being revamped, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will have Tower of Terror shimmering, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will have projections illuminating the Tree of Life. On top of that, Guests can expect new shows such as Disney Enchantment, Harmonious, and Disney KiteTails. The list of offerings only continues to grow!

