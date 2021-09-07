CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now Facing Felony Charges

By Deepsa Pakrasi
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries. A California woman is now facing felony charges after physically attacking a Southwest flight attendant. The incident reportedly occurred in May, when 28 years old Vyvianna Quinonez repeatedly punched one of the flight attendants after being asked to follow standard flight protocols during landing.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
thermopir.com

Woman faces felony arson charges

Melissa Soneson is facing two counts of felony arson and other misdemeanor charges after allegedly starting two fires on Thursday, August 26. At 8:49 a.m. that morning, Sheriff Kraushaar and Deputy Cox responded to a call on 330 Lane 12 for a report of a motorhome on fire. When they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hometownstations.com

Jury trial for Lima man facing felonious assault charge begins; video of incident played in court

The jury trial for a Lima man facing a felonious assault charge is underway in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Kenneth Scott previously pleaded not guilty to felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification and having weapons under disability. Court officials say that it's suspected that Scott fired a gun into the ground towards another person. Scott is currently out on bond and on house arrest.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bismarck Tribune

Bismarck man to face trial for felony drug charges

A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges stemming from a July incident in which police say they found five types of illegal drugs in his possession after executing a search warrant. Eduardo Rivera entered his pleas Monday to five charges of possession with intent to manufacture or...
BISMARCK, ND
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Marshall woman faces felony charges for alleged domestic assault

A Marshall woman was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 11 for allegedly assaulting a man with a glass bottle during an argument at a Calverton residence. Amanda Coles, 41, has been charged with malicious wounding and felony domestic assault. On the evening of Sept. 11, deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s...
MARSHALL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Sweeney
The Independent

Nevada man, 61, arrested and removed from American Airlines flight for yelling at another passenger

A 61-year-old man from Nevada was arrested and removed from an American Airlines flight after he yelled at another passenger and the flight crew, video footage shows.The passenger, who police said was intoxicated, reportedly started to yell at another passenger, who was standing, to sit down on the flight from Los Angeles on Monday. Dennis Busch, a resident of Salt Lake City, told the Salt Lake Tribune: “He was just yelling that they don’t belong here, and asserting that that was not her seat, but it was – she was there the whole time.” “After that, the flight attendants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wogx.com

Flight attendant speaks out about unruly passengers

Some 30,000 feet up in the air, Shelly West says she has seen her fair share of unruly passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration is taking notice too, handing out heavy fines, especially if you harass a flight attendant. Some of those passengers were on flights in and out of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
beverlypress.com

Suspect faces felony charges for WeHo shooting

A 20-year-old man from Los Angeles has been charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon for a shooting that wounded three men on Aug. 27 near the intersection of De Longpre and Fountain avenues in West Hollywood. Authorities believe the suspect, identified as Derrion Gray,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Southwest Airlines#Southwest Flights#Felonies#Southwest Passenger Who
audacy.com

Dallas shooter caught on video now jailed on aggravated assault charge

Dallas police have identified the suspected shooter in yesterday's early morning gunfire incident in uptown Dallas. Security video shows a man standing in the middle of McKinney Avenue near Routh Street firing a pistol down the street. It's not clear why or who the intended target was. But police say...
DALLAS, TX
fox29.com

Trooper lauded for traffic enforcement faces felony charges

DOVER, Del. - A Delaware state trooper who has won recognition for his traffic enforcement efforts is facing criminal charges alleging that he issued phony traffic warnings to motorists. Authorities announced Tuesday that Cpl. Edwin R. Ramirez has been indicted on felony charges of tampering with public records and issuing...
DELAWARE STATE
WTHI

One local female is facing multiple felony charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Amanda Jacquet is facing multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges. This comes after the Vincennes Police Department obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 4000 block of Washington Avenue. This happened on Friday just after 6 PM. Inside the home, officers found approximately 80 grams...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Pocahontas man faces felony DUI charge

EDWARDSVILLE – A Pocahontas man charged with felony DUI was among a number of drug-related felonies filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office Friday. Kyle T. Heimsath, 33, of Pocahontas, was charged Sept. 3 with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, both enhanced Class 4 felonies.
POCAHONTAS, IL
explore venango

Police: Area Woman Who Left THC ‘Gummies,’ Drug Paraphernalia Accessible to Children Faces Felony Charges

ST. PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Child endangerment and related charges have been filed against a St. Petersburg woman who reportedly left THC “gummies” and drug paraphernalia accessible to small children. Court documents indicate 31-year-old Kayla Joy Stitt was arraigned on the following criminal charges on September 2:. – Endangering...
SAINT PETERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy