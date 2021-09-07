VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now Facing Felony Charges
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries. A California woman is now facing felony charges after physically attacking a Southwest flight attendant. The incident reportedly occurred in May, when 28 years old Vyvianna Quinonez repeatedly punched one of the flight attendants after being asked to follow standard flight protocols during landing.ourcommunitynow.com
Comments / 0