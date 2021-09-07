Just Listed | Lovely in Little Club | 18081 SE Country Club Drive 86

BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED MADRID CASA SARGA HOME, 5 BEDS + OFFICE (could be 6th bedroom), HUGE ENTERTAINER’S YARD w/ 10’ deep SWIMMING POOL, OWNED SOLAR, PEX REPIPE & MORE! As you enter this beautiful home, you’re instantly greeted by high vaulted ceilings, a sweeping staircase, formal living room and an array of windows allowing in an abundance of natural light. The downstairs office with custom built-in work space could also be converted to a MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM. Highlights include a soft neutral color pallet, travertine & wood look tile flooring, dual pane windows, plantation shutters, a beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in breakfast counter. The kitchen is open to the family room with cozy fireplace and is adjacent to the dining room all of which lead to your meticulously maintained backyard setting…the perfect entertainment space with huge 10’ deep pool (with removable baby fence), built in BBQ & sink plumbed with hot water, expansive patio cover with ceiling fans, ample seating areas, beautiful new landscape lighting and a tiered slope with another seating area at the top for you to take in the stunning views and sunsets. The master suite is generous in size and includes a large walk-in closet, en-suite master bathroom, dual vanity and walk-in shower. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, all with California Closets organizers, a large linen closet and secondary bathroom with dual vanity, quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Enjoy INDOOR LAUNDRY and a large 3 CAR GARAGE with full garage attic. Inquire for information about MULTIPLE SCHOOL OPTIONS unique to this neighborhood. Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo with swimming, BBQ's, fishing, boat & paddleboard rentals, concerts & events. Sierra Rec Center is just a short stroll away with several membership options to the pool, spa, water slide, fitness center, & more! WELCOME HOME!

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO