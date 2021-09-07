CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Listed | Lovely in Little Club | 18081 SE Country Club Drive 86

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the 𝗝𝗢𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics... This adorable condo is being sold furnished, and offers tranquil golf, pond, and lush garden views. Gorgeous!. Little Club is an undiscovered, over-55 community on the southern edge of Jonathan Dickinson State Park. Homes overlook the 9 hole golf course where unlimited golf is included in your lifestyle here, along with a community pool, clubhouse, and library.

Canyon Crest Country club sold

Canyon Crest Country Club in Riverside has been sold. The private club at 975 Country Club Drive sold for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement released by Newmark, the commercial real estate brokerage that negotiated the sale. The buyer was Canyon Crest Country Club, Inc., a private investment group....
Patti Williams of Chase International Real Estate Sells Stunning Lake Front Estate for $5.5 Million

TAHOE CITY, CA - Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 1090 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA for $5,500,000. Representing the seller was Patti Williams. Step back in time and feel the nostalgia of this vintage lakefront home with pier, boat lift and shared buoy. In pristine condition, this well-built, 1.1-acre estate features a spacious kitchen, living room and a dining area which leads itself well into an open floorplan, two bedrooms on the main level plus loft upstairs.
1109 Country Club Rd, Dandridge, TN 37725

Updated throughout! Lovely home with breathtaking mountain views. Located in Dandridge Golf Course which is one of the areas top! The main level features all you need for every day living plus an office and sun room. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and a bath. Lower level contains the den and optional room that could be sleeping quarters, as well as a full bath. Has tons of storage and a workshop/utility garage. Amazing back yard that is beautifully landscaped and overlooks the meticulously maintained golf course.
Country Club Shores home sells for $2.2 million

A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Clyde Thomas, of Scarborough, Maine, sold his home at 513 Yawl Lane to Raymond and Lisa Halbert, of Longboat Key, for $2.2 million. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,346 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2020.
Newly renovated Crow Canyon Country Club townhouse is ready for you

This is Crow Canyon Country Club at its finest. Sitting in a prime location within the country club, this townhouse has been revamped, reconfigured and will blow you away. You won’t believe your eyes when you see all that has been done. The beautiful gas fireplace with a floating hearth...
Prestigious Waterfront | 10 SHORE Boulevard | St. Catharines, ON | $3,800,000CAD

Lake front living at its finest. This stunning home with a prestigious location has the feel of resort style living all year long. Solidly built brick home updated with classic stucco & Quebec Stone with an added front portico. 4-6 car aggregate driveway & oversized double garage. Rich travertine & hardwood floors throughout. Large outstanding entertaining kitchen, dining & family room with expansive lake viewing windows.
Meital Taub Luxury Group, Among Top Laguna Beach Real Estate Agents, Sells Iconic Victoria Beach Estate for $9.75 Million

Boasting panoramic ocean, whitewater, coastline and sunset views, the entire estate was built to relish the quintessential Southern California coastal lifestyle with sublime indoor and outdoor spaces, crafted with skill and attention to detail that is usually reserved for fine art. This sale is one of many for the Meital Taub Luxury Group, among the most sought-after Laguna Beach realtors for their proven ability to deliver results in any market.
Robert Joffe of Launch Real Estate Sells Magnificent Private Estate with Mountain Estate for $4.285 Million

PHOENIX, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 4423 N Camino Allenada, for $4,285,000 represented by Robert Joffe. This stunning Santa Barbara estate with Camelback Mountain views is located in the exclusive and private Arcadia Neighborhood. The like-new construction from Brimley Development features four beautiful bedrooms, plus a den, a library/office, four en suite bathrooms and a luxurious powder room.
Under Contract in Less Than a Week, Matt Tilley of First Team Sells Hermosa Beach Walk Street Home for $4 Million

“I hit the ground running fast for my client, handling the entire transaction from day one to close of escrow. We had painters, stagers, photographers, videographers and cleaners all at the house, and I made sure it went off without a hitch. This was the highest price ever paid for a half lot in Hermosa Beach by over $500,000 which brought a smile to my seller’s face,” describes Tilley.
73 Florentine Street

Welcome to this delightful, Marina-style home that embodies the charm and spirit of the 1920s. A wood-burning fireplace graces the living room, and the formal dining room separated by attractive leaded glass double doors is fantastic for dinner parties. The well-appointed kitchen features dining nook, ample cabinetry, recessed lighting, and gas cooktop with charming mosaic tile backsplash. The bedrooms are spacious, and the primary bedroom overlooks the deck and garden. Nicely tiled bathroom has large tub and storage cabinet. The bright, rear sunroom just beyond the kitchen is perfect for an office or family room. There's direct access from the main level to the wonderful garden retreat that offers a variety of mature trees and plants, as well as space for outdoor socializing and deck with peekaboo downtown views. Garage with laundry area and plenty of room for hobbies/storage. Convenient location near playgrounds, schools, Crocker Amazon/McLaren Parks, BART, Muni, and 280.
‘Putt For A Purpose’ Saturday At Texarkana Country Club

The Texarkana Angel Fund Foundations "Putt For A Purpose" will be Saturday at 6:00 PM at The Texarkana Country Club. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Angel fund foundation. The event features a drawdown with a chance to win $5,000, a great silent auction with items from local businesses, and great musical entertainment as well.
-Drive for Drake Golf Benefit- @ Brookhills Golf Club

On July 1st, local Marine veteran, Drake Horton was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. He sustained severe injuries that resulted in a lengthy hospital stay and will require rehabilitation. Drake had just begun a new career as a Corrections Officer. At this time, his friends and family ask for...
159 Lexington Street

This charming condo sits on a calm Mission block near the best section of Valencia Street. The home consists of 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open living, dining and kitchen area. With new paint and recently updated hardwood flooring, this condo is in move-in condition. This unit has tons of Edwardian era charm with modernized and updated systems throughout. There is shared laundry, a storage closet, and one off-street parking spot in the garage. The Mission district is a bustling and lively neighborhood with many shops, restaurants, bars and grocery stores. There are multiple forms of public transit nearby - the J Church, BART, and busses all within a few blocks. Dolores Park is a few blocks away and the Mission Pool is two blocks away.
Friday sun alert in Country Club Hills — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Country Club Hills. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
27092 Cordero Lane

BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED MADRID CASA SARGA HOME, 5 BEDS + OFFICE (could be 6th bedroom), HUGE ENTERTAINER’S YARD w/ 10’ deep SWIMMING POOL, OWNED SOLAR, PEX REPIPE & MORE! As you enter this beautiful home, you’re instantly greeted by high vaulted ceilings, a sweeping staircase, formal living room and an array of windows allowing in an abundance of natural light. The downstairs office with custom built-in work space could also be converted to a MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM. Highlights include a soft neutral color pallet, travertine & wood look tile flooring, dual pane windows, plantation shutters, a beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in breakfast counter. The kitchen is open to the family room with cozy fireplace and is adjacent to the dining room all of which lead to your meticulously maintained backyard setting…the perfect entertainment space with huge 10’ deep pool (with removable baby fence), built in BBQ & sink plumbed with hot water, expansive patio cover with ceiling fans, ample seating areas, beautiful new landscape lighting and a tiered slope with another seating area at the top for you to take in the stunning views and sunsets. The master suite is generous in size and includes a large walk-in closet, en-suite master bathroom, dual vanity and walk-in shower. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, all with California Closets organizers, a large linen closet and secondary bathroom with dual vanity, quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Enjoy INDOOR LAUNDRY and a large 3 CAR GARAGE with full garage attic. Inquire for information about MULTIPLE SCHOOL OPTIONS unique to this neighborhood. Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo with swimming, BBQ's, fishing, boat & paddleboard rentals, concerts & events. Sierra Rec Center is just a short stroll away with several membership options to the pool, spa, water slide, fitness center, & more! WELCOME HOME!
Photos: Ascension Charity Classic kicks off at Norwood Hills Country Club

The Pro-Am portion of the inaugural Ascension Charity Classic at the Norwood Hills Country Club kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The professional competition starts on Friday and runs through Sunday. Photos by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Land board to consider proposals for Uncle Billy’s, Country Club sites

Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel and the Country Club Condo Hotel could be replaced by Hilton franchises under redevelopment proposals submitted to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Last year, the DLNR opened applications for long-term lease agreements for the former Uncle Billy’s hotel and the former Country...
