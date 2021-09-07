Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary Lloyd J. Austin at Meet and Greet with U.S. Military and Interagency Team

SECRETARY AUSTIN: Okay, ladies and gentlemen, I’m Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense. The Secretary of State and I wanted to come by and thank you profoundly for all the great work that you have done to help so many people who were in need. Because of your hard work, your willingness to work as a part of an interagency team, this team has accomplished things that are both historic and heroic. We conducted the largest airlift in history, 124,000 people evacuated from Kabul. And when they were evacuated, they had a place to come and complete their further – their initial processing and then begin to move onward to a new life in the United States of America or to another place that they may be headed.