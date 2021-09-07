CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary Lloyd J. Austin at Meet and Greet with U.S. Military and Interagency Team

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSECRETARY AUSTIN: Okay, ladies and gentlemen, I’m Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense. The Secretary of State and I wanted to come by and thank you profoundly for all the great work that you have done to help so many people who were in need. Because of your hard work, your willingness to work as a part of an interagency team, this team has accomplished things that are both historic and heroic. We conducted the largest airlift in history, 124,000 people evacuated from Kabul. And when they were evacuated, they had a place to come and complete their further – their initial processing and then begin to move onward to a new life in the United States of America or to another place that they may be headed.

www.state.gov

klem kiddlehopper
7d ago

BIDEN lies and people die. He does nothing about covic or anything else

D J
7d ago

Lloyd Austin is a enemy to our Military & our Country.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Meet And Greet#U S Military#Defense#State#Secdef#Qatari#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
