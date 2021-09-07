Get your own faithfully re-created Apple-1 Operation Manual
This Apple collector’s item post is brought to you by apple-1-manuals.com. In 1976, the Apple-1 became the future Cupertino tech giant’s first product. Fewer than 70 of the devices remain today, only six of them believed to be in working order. And even the original Apple-1 Operation Manual is incredibly collectible. But now you can get a faithful re-creation of the manual — the product of hundreds of hours of work — for your very own.www.cultofmac.com
Comments / 0