Get your own faithfully re-created Apple-1 Operation Manual

Yes, you heard it right. Supercell has just updated Everdale, and in the latest, they have finally given players the power to create a valley. Everdale is a collaborative mobile building simulation game, that's focused on playing together with others collaboratively to achieve progress. As soon as players hit level four, they will automatically join a Valley alongside nine other players. But sometimes, players are put into dead lobbies, where other players are not active, and it is a kind of punishment for them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO