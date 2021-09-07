CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get your own faithfully re-created Apple-1 Operation Manual

By David Snow
Cult of Mac
 7 days ago

This Apple collector’s item post is brought to you by apple-1-manuals.com. In 1976, the Apple-1 became the future Cupertino tech giant’s first product. Fewer than 70 of the devices remain today, only six of them believed to be in working order. And even the original Apple-1 Operation Manual is incredibly collectible. But now you can get a faithful re-creation of the manual — the product of hundreds of hours of work — for your very own.

#The Manual#Manuals#Tech#Apple 1 Operation Manual#German#Cult Of Mac#Adobe Indesign#Ibm#Electric
