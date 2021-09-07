Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Gets another start
The Rangers list Arihara as their scheduled starter for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona. After being activated from the 60-day injured list Sept. 1, Arihara was immediately thrust into the Texas rotation. The 29-year-old looked good in his first outing with Texas in nearly four months, tossing 3.1 innings (47 pitches) while striking out three and allowing one run on one hit (a solo home run) and no walks. Given his light workload his last time out, Arihara likely won't be asked to cover more than 4-to-5 frames Wednesday, which will hurt his chances of factoring into any decision.
