CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Fall Cover Crop Options

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dale Younker, Soil Health Specialist, Natural Resources Conservation Service. With fall harvest beginning in many parts of the state now is the time to think about planting a cover crop after your fall crop is harvested. A cover crop can provide many soil health benefits. This includes building organic matter, improve water infiltration, increase nutrient cycling, and improve soil water holding capacity. A cover crop can also provide excellent weed suppression and a fair amount of livestock forage through the winter and spring if planted timely.

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
sabethaherald.com

USDA expands assistance to cover feed transportation costs for drought-impacted ranchers in Kansas

In response to the severe drought conditions in the West and Great Plains, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today its plans to help cover the cost of transporting feed for livestock that rely on grazing. USDA is updating the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) to immediately cover feed transportation costs for drought impacted ranchers. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will provide more details and tools to help Kansas ranchers get ready to apply at their local USDA Service Center later this month at www.fsa.usda.gov/elap.
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans, corn fall on forecast of larger U.S. crops

HAMBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn fell on Monday as the market's focus returned to forecasts of larger U.S. harvests made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Wheat dropped on easing concerns about global supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans were down 0.4% at $12.80-3/4...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Pandemic Assistance Available for Livestock Producers

It was two months ago when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP), designed to help livestock and poultry producers that suffered losses during the Covid-19 pandemic due to insufficient access to processing. You can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals.
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

Sept. 13: Crop progress and pasture conditions

For the week ending Sept. 12, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 28% very short, 43% short, 29% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 39% very short, 39% short, 22% adequate and 0% surplus. Field...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cover Crop#Soil Compaction#Soil Conservation#Organic Soil#Soil Health Specialist#Nrcs
Capital Journal

September Drought Hour examines cover crops, system strategies

While portions of South Dakota saw some reprieve from the drought last week, with heavy rainfall making minor improvements to soil moisture levels, the climate outlook for September through November is leaning towards drier than average conditions and warmer than average temperatures. According to South Dakota State University Extension State...
AGRICULTURE
marthastewart.com

How to Dry Corn Stalks for Fall Décor

Follow these easy steps, and you'll be able to create an autumn-centric aesthetic in and around your home. When autumn arrives each year, the leaves start changing colors, pumpkins are finally ready to harvest, and the air turns comfortably cool. These harbingers of fall also encourage people across the country to start swapping out their seasonal décor. Whether you want to decorate indoors or out, corn stalks are a great starting point. But if you plan to use them, it's important to first dry your corn stalks so that they'll last throughout the season.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

How to Start a Permaculture Garden

Permaculture is a sustainable approach to the use of land, no matter its size. If you are a mindful home gardener, chances are that you are already practicing permaculture without being aware of it. This article lays out the basic principles of permaculture and the steps for starting your own...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Swamp White Oak

Swamp white oak (Quercus bicolor) is a member of the white oak group, which also includes bur oak and white oak (swamp white oak and white oak are two different species). This rugged tree is native to a large part of the United States, from Maine to Florida and westward to Minnesota and Texas. It grows up to 70 feet tall and its canopy can grow just as wide, which makes it a valued shade tree. The tree has a long lifespan; some specimens live up to 300 years old.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
hunker.com

Can Potting Soil for an African Violet Be Used for Other Plants?

Potting soil is different from garden soil in that it is generally extremely light and fluffy, and it doesn't actually contain soil. This consistency is usually achieved by adding nonsoil amendments. The same is true of African violet potting soil, except to a greater degree, since African violets (​Streptocarpus ionanthus​, formerly ​Saintpaulia ionantha​, USDA zones 11-12) need excellent drainage to survive at all. But potting soil can be used for some other plants that need a light soil mixture, including starting and raising transplants.
GARDENING
capitalpress.com

Pond scum's potential: How microalgae could benefit agriculture

Researchers are exploring an unusual tool to help farmers improve soil health: microalgae. To the human eye, microalgae often appear as “pond scum” or floating green mats of slime. But there may be more to it than meets the eye. Researchers say microalgae are “underexplored resources” — both in diversity and potential applications.
AGRICULTURE
atchisonglobenow.com

Soil Testing Best Management Practices

One of the ‘baselines’ of a productive food/forage production system is soil fertility. It’s difficult to raise plants without adequate nutrients – from applied fertilizer and the soil – and determining that right rate/right product/right place combination starts with a good soil sample. Soil sampling isn’t simply collecting a little...
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

Farmers explore forage ‘cocktail mixes' for sustainability

Soil health and having multiple species of crops in the soil year-round are two goals at Double Dutch Dairy. About 50 farmers and community members gathered to learn about alternative forage systems and soil health during a Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers (SRPF) field day Aug. 31 at the farm. The event was sponsored by the farmer-led conservation group, Sheboygan County Forage Council, Extension Sheboygan County and Midwest Forage Association.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Expects Smaller Wheat Crop, Larger Numbers for Corn Soybeans

Late last week, the USDA released its Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate Reports. USDA said the U.S. wheat outlook is for reduced supplies, slightly higher domestic use, unchanged exports, and decreased ending stocks. The season-average farm price dropped ten cents to $6.60 a bushel for wheat.
AGRICULTURE
The Post and Courier

Horticulture Hotline: Check your trees for webs and webworms

The fall brings many webs to our Lowcountry trees. The webs are for protection against birds and other insects. Some are bad for the tree; some are good for the tree and some are just Halloween decorations!. The web that is very close to the trunk and main branches, like...
GARDENING
Norman Transcript

Gardening: Save flower seeds now for spring planting

As the autumn season progresses, many of our annual and perennial flowers are sporting seed heads or fruit. If you examine the tops of spent flower spikes, you will usually see a nice seed head with lots of seeds — plenty for next year’s crop of flowers. Collecting flower seeds from your favorite plants is a fun and rewarding pastime, and growing plants from seed is not only easy, but economical.
GARDENING
heraldstandard.com

Common sustainable agriculture practices

The concept of sustainability varies by industry. Within the agricultural sector, sustainability is a multifaceted concept that has become increasingly popular in recent decades. According to the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, sustainable agriculture seeks to increase profitable farm income, promote environmental stewardship, enhance the quality of life for...
AGRICULTURE
Columbus Dispatch

Gardening: Want to improve soil health? Try planting cover crops

In order to improve soil heath and organic matter, vegetable gardeners should aim to have actively growing plants in the garden for 10 or eleven months each year. This is desirable because organisms needed for healthy soil live primarily around the roots of actively growing plants, and these organisms are an important source of organic matter in the soil.
GARDENING
Lancaster Farming

New No-Till Guide for Organic Soybean Production Available

ITHACA, N.Y. — New York is a leader in organic crop production, with 1,321 certified organic operations farming over 323,000 acres in 2019, according to the USDA. New Cornell University research informs a rolled cover crop organic no-till soybean production system that can help farmers reduce labor, save fuel and improve soil health.
AGRICULTURE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

University of Minnesota-Extension: Preparing your vegetable garden for fall

Fall is an abundant and satisfying season in the garden. Your hard work throughout the season has produced a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Flowers continue to bloom, and the cool nights are allowing cool season vegetables to flourish. At this point in the season, there are a few...
GARDENING
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy