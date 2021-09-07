Fall Cover Crop Options

Follow these easy steps, and you'll be able to create an autumn-centric aesthetic in and around your home. When autumn arrives each year, the leaves start changing colors, pumpkins are finally ready to harvest, and the air turns comfortably cool. These harbingers of fall also encourage people across the country to start swapping out their seasonal décor. Whether you want to decorate indoors or out, corn stalks are a great starting point. But if you plan to use them, it's important to first dry your corn stalks so that they'll last throughout the season.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 10 HOURS AGO