Fall Cover Crop Options
Dale Younker, Soil Health Specialist, Natural Resources Conservation Service. With fall harvest beginning in many parts of the state now is the time to think about planting a cover crop after your fall crop is harvested. A cover crop can provide many soil health benefits. This includes building organic matter, improve water infiltration, increase nutrient cycling, and improve soil water holding capacity. A cover crop can also provide excellent weed suppression and a fair amount of livestock forage through the winter and spring if planted timely.hutchpost.com
