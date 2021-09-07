CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeori: a large highway landslide in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh

By Dave Petley
AGU Blogosphere
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeori: a large highway landslide in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh. Yesterday (6 September 2021) a large landslide blocked National Highway 5 at Jeori in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh in northern India. The landslide, which occurred at about 9 am, did not cause any casualties. This landslide is particularly interesting as it was caught on video from at least four different angles. The first was collected by someone located on the road itself, fortunately a safe distance away:

