MLB

Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Working in tandem with Howard

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Lyles is expected to piggyback starting pitcher Spencer Howard (COVID-19 injured list) in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Texas will formally reinstate Howard from the COVID-19 IL later Tuesday and likely cap him at around 2-to-3 innings after he covered...

www.cbssports.com

fastphillysports.com

PHILS WASHOUT SPENCER HOWARD IMPLODES FOR RANGERS!

The Phillies gave up on one-time top prospect Spencer Howard at the trade deadline in July. He seemingly couldn’t throw more than 30 pitches without needing a nap. Turns out he can’t pitch for the Rangers either. He was tagged for six runs in 1 1/3 innings by the Astros...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Howard: Rehab assignment expected

Howard (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to go on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock or Double-A Frisco. Howard was scratched from what was to be his fourth start for the Rangers last Wednesday due to health and safety protocols. The Rangers will use the rehab assignment to build up Howard's pitch count.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Howard: Back with team

Howard (undisclosed) is back with the team Saturday and should be activated to start sometime during the Rangers' current road trip, which runs through Sept. 12, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. Howard hit the COVID-19 injured list in late August. He tossed two innings in a rehab outing Thursday, allowing...
BASEBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lyles expected to start for Texas against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (60-71, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (46-85, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-8, 4.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (6-11, 5.70 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +117, Rockies -136; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Howard: Slated for short start Tuesday

The Rangers will activate Howard from the COVID-19 injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. After being placed on the COVID-19 IL on Aug. 27, Howard quickly navigated through MLB's health and safety protocols, as he was able to repot to Triple-A Round Rock last Thursday to make a rehab start. He struck out three while allowing one run in two innings in that 36-pitch outing, and he apparently came out of that start and his bullpen session over the weekend feeling no worse for the wear. Even before Howard landed on the COVID-19 IL, the Rangers had routinely deployed him in tandem with another starter, and that plan appears unlikely to change over the final three weeks of the season. Look for Jordan Lyles -- who hasn't pitched since Aug. 31 -- to follow Howard on Tuesday, making Lyles the more likely of the two to factor into any decision.
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 132 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Jordan Lyles

The chance to post a winning record on a road trip for the first time this season is on the line when the Rockies and Rangers meet tonight. Of course, the Rockies, with a 3-3 record on this trip that includes stops in Chicago and Los Angeles, will need to win Wednesday’s series finale as well.
MLB
Dallas News

Rangers place RHP Nick Snyder on IL, activate Spencer Howard

The Rangers placed right-hander Nick Snyder, who has pitched at four different levels this season, on the IL Tuesday to make room for the activation of starter Spencer Howard from the COVID-related IL. Snyder was diagnosed with “right shoulder fatigue.” He was seen by team doctor Keith Meister in Arlington...
SPORTS
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Spencer Howard
NWI.com

Lyles expected to start as Texas hosts Houston

Houston Astros (84-59, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (53-90, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (11-5, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (8-11, 5.44 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +186, Astros -223; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston...
MLB
The Associated Press

Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hey Siri, this was a first start to remember after all of those years working to get to the majors. Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single while becoming the first big league player since RBIs became official in 1920 to have two homers and five RBIs in a first career start as the AL West-leading Houston Astros overwhelmed the last-place Texas Rangers 15-1 on Monday night.
MLB
numberfire.com

Rangers' Yohel Pozo absent from lineup Tuesday

Texas Rangers catcher Yohel Pozo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pozo served as the Rangers' designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored on Monday in a win over the Los Angeles Angels. The rookie is out of Tuesday's lineup as the Rangers are playing in a National League park and therefore without a DH.
MLB
FanSided

Astros: 3 players that could be optioned for Zack Greinke’s return

With Zack Greinke returning to the bump, the Astros will need to option a player to make room. After demolishing the Texas Rangers on Monday, 15-1, the Houston Astros return to action on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. with Zack Greinke, who rejoined the 40-man roster after Jacob Wilson was sent outright to Triple-A, hitting the bump against right-hander Jordan Lyles. The right-hander is returning from the COVID-19 injured list, but a corresponding move has not been announced.
MLB
fantasypros.com

MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Atlantic City Press

numberfire.com

Jose Trevino catching for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trevino will catch for left-hander Kolby Allard on Saturday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 7.3 FanDuel...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out of lineup

Gardner will sit Tuesday against the Orioles. Gardner will sit for the second time in three days as the Yankees bring in all their big bats. Luke Voit starts as the designated hitter, pushing Giancarlo Stanton to left field, Joey Gallo to right and Aaron Judge to Gardner's usual spot in center.
MLB
NBC Sports

