Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Working in tandem with Howard

The Rangers will activate Howard from the COVID-19 injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. After being placed on the COVID-19 IL on Aug. 27, Howard quickly navigated through MLB's health and safety protocols, as he was able to repot to Triple-A Round Rock last Thursday to make a rehab start. He struck out three while allowing one run in two innings in that 36-pitch outing, and he apparently came out of that start and his bullpen session over the weekend feeling no worse for the wear. Even before Howard landed on the COVID-19 IL, the Rangers had routinely deployed him in tandem with another starter, and that plan appears unlikely to change over the final three weeks of the season. Look for Jordan Lyles -- who hasn't pitched since Aug. 31 -- to follow Howard on Tuesday, making Lyles the more likely of the two to factor into any decision.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO