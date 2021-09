Entering yesterday just 1.5 games up in the NL East over the Phillies, we’ve reached the point in the season where every game has a playoff feel to it. Last night against the Nationals was no different. Washington may be jockeying for position at the cellar, but that’s even more of a reason for the Braves to keep their foot on the gas. There are only so many games left remaining against piss-poor opponents, and if Atlanta wants to win their fourth consecutive NL East crown, they must take advantage of all of them.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO