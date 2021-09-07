CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Addams Family 2 - Official Trailer 2

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the latest trailer for the upcoming movie, The Addams Family 2, starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Wallace Shawn, Bette Midler, Bill Hader, and Snoop Dogg as "IT." In The Addams Family 2 we see The Addams Family's Morticia and Gomez struggling to come to terms with the idea that their children are growing up. So, to rekindle their family bond, they decide to take Wednesday, Pugsley, and Uncle Fester on one last family vacation. Join them on this hilarious adventure as they trek across America. The Addams Family 2, directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, arrives in theaters on October 1, 2021.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

John Lithgow joins Sharper cast

John Lithgow has joined the cast of 'Sharper'. The 75-year-old actor has become the latest star to board the cast of the Apple Original Films and A24 thriller, which is being directed by Benjamin Caron. Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton will also star in the film,...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Jim Carrey Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

In terms of an actor rocketing from relative obscurity to become one of the biggest movie stars in the business in a short space of time, few talents have ever experienced a rise as meteoric as the one Jim Carrey enjoyed in 1994. Up until that point, the comedian was best known as part of sketch show In Living Color‘s ensemble cast, with a few big-screen appearances peppered throughout.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

The Addams Family reboot Wednesday adds Thora Birch and more

Having already brought on You and Yes Day actress Jenna Ortega in the title role alongside Luis Guzman as Gomez and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Netflix’s Tim Burton-produced The Addams Family reboot Wednesday has now filled out its supporting cast. Joining the new live-action series are Thora Birch as Wednesday’s...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Wallace Shawn
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Conrad Vernon
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
Bill Hader
Person
Chloë Grace Moretz
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Addams Family 2’ Unveils New Trailer Before Premiere

It’s never too early to make plans for October–and the latest Addams Family animated feature will kick off the month in typically “creepy and kooky” style. A brand-new trailer for The Addams Family 2–check it out on this page–gives another peek into the macabre mayhem in store for fans Oct. 1, as reported by comicbook.com. And, to make viewing easier, the sequel will land in theaters and on premium on-demand the same day.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Addams Family 2’ Trailer: The Creepy & Kooky Clan Are Going Cross-Country

People just love The Addams Family. No matter when the creepy and kooky clan of misfits arrive, whether it’s in the classic TV series, or the live-action movies, or the animated film from two years ago which made over $200M, audiences can’t get enough. And so it was a no-brainer we’d get a sequel that finds them doing, what else, going on vacation to do weird things at our national landmarks.
MOVIES
IGN

Wild Indian - Official Trailer

MIchael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, Kate Bosworth, Lisa Cromarty, and Hilario Garcia III star in this upcoming thriller, Wild Indian. Check out the trailer. Decades after covering up his classmate's murder, Michael (Michael Greyeyes) has moved on from his reservation and fractured past. When a man who shares his violent secret seeks vengeance, Michael goes to great lengths to protect his new life with his wife (Kate Bosworth) and boss (Jesse Eisenberg) from the demons of his past.
MOVIES
IGN

American Night - Official Trailer

Art and life collide in this upcoming neo-noir thriller, American Night, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Emile Hirsch, Jeremy Piven, Paz Vega, and Michael Madsen. When a highly coveted Andy Warhol painting suddenly surfaces, it triggers a chain reaction of danger-filled events for a colorful group of characters including a forger turned art dealer (Jonathan Rhys Meyers); a mobster and painter (Emile Hirsch) with a penchant for scorpions; a seductive museum conservator (Paz Vega); and a stuntman and wannabe ninja (Jeremy Piven). Filled with daring double-crosses and surprising twists and turns, the race for the painting comes to an explosive conclusion...one American Night. American Night, written and directed by Alessio Della Valle, arrives in theaters, on VOD, and digital on October 1, 2021.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN

Mass - Official Trailer

Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Reed Birney and Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton), agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. In Fran Kranz's writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger, and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind. Mass arrives in theaters on October 8, 2021.
MOVIES
IGN

Malignant - Official Trailer 2

From James Wan, the director of The Conjuring, comes a new vision of terror. Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming horror thriller film, Malignant. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis ("Annabelle," "The Mummy"), Maddie Hasson (YouTube's "Impulse," TV's "Mr. Mercedes"), George Young (TV's "Containment"), Michole Briana White (TV's "Black Mafia Family," "Dead to Me"), Jacqueline McKenzie ("Palm Beach," TV's "Reckoning"), Jake Abel (TV's "Supernatural," the "Percy Jackson" films) and Ingrid Bisu ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "The Nun"). Malignant arrives in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on September 10, 2021.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“The Croods: Family Tree” Series Trailer

A trailer has been released for “The Croods: Family Tree,” a new animated limited TV series inspired by the 2020 DreamWorks Animation sequel feature “The Croods: A New Age”. The six-episode series marks the rare original series to air on competing streamers with both Hulu and Peacock getting the show...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2, VAMPIR, IT CAME FROM BELOW

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 Trailer: "Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the New Trailer and Character Posters For THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 – Opens October 1st

Join The Addams Family as they embark on one twisted road trip in the new trailer for THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2. Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?
MOVIES
IGN

Zero Contact - Official Trailer

Zero Contact follows five characters based all over the world, connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart (played by Anthony Hopkins). Forced to work together to shut down Hart's most secret invention, a machine that is either the solution to mankind's problems or the end of the earth. The film also stars Aleks Paunovic, Tuva Novotny, Rukiya Bernard, Chris Brochu, Veronica Ferres, Adrian Holmes, Lilly Krug, Linda Darlow, Juliet Sorci, James C Burns, and Martin Stenmarck. Zero Contact, directed by Rick Dugdale and written by Cam Cannon, arrives on September 24, 2021, on the global NFT distribution and viewing platform, VUELE.
MOVIES
IGN

Injustice - Exclusive Official Trailer

An unthinkable tragedy propels Superman into a dangerous new mindset, ultimately pitting Justice League members against each other in Injustice, an all-new DC Animated Movie. Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios' popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad - where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity's own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?
COMICS
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on Hulu in September 2021

It’s a new month, which means a bunch of new movies just got added to Hulu. It can be daunting to try and decide which of these newly added titles you should watch – or to find exactly what’s new to Hulu in the first place – but below we’ve assembled a list of the best of the best. We’ve curated seven of the most exciting new movies on Hulu this month, ranging from Tim Burton fairy tales to rewatchable comedies to underrated sci-fi gems. You quite literally cannot go wrong watching any of these movies, so get to it!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy