Rangers' Glenn Otto: Staying in rotation

Otto is expected to make his third start with the Rangers in Friday's series opener in Oakland, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Texas will welcome two starters in Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning back from the COVID-19 injured list this week, but neither pitcher's return looks like it will bump Otto out of the rotation. Howard will be activated Tuesday to start against the Diamondbacks and will be deployed in tandem with Jordan Lyles, who could work exclusively out of the bullpen moving forward. Dunning, meanwhile, is expected to be activated Friday, but the Rangers plan on having him work only an inning out of the bullpen behind Otto, who should thus be in store for a normal start. The 25-year-old rookie has looked good in his first two turns through the Texas rotation, covering 9.2 innings between the outings while allowing two earned runs and striking out 11.