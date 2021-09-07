CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Staying in rotation

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Otto is expected to make his third start with the Rangers in Friday's series opener in Oakland, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Texas will welcome two starters in Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning back from the COVID-19 injured list this week, but neither pitcher's return looks like it will bump Otto out of the rotation. Howard will be activated Tuesday to start against the Diamondbacks and will be deployed in tandem with Jordan Lyles, who could work exclusively out of the bullpen moving forward. Dunning, meanwhile, is expected to be activated Friday, but the Rangers plan on having him work only an inning out of the bullpen behind Otto, who should thus be in store for a normal start. The 25-year-old rookie has looked good in his first two turns through the Texas rotation, covering 9.2 innings between the outings while allowing two earned runs and striking out 11.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
numberfire.com

Rangers' Yohel Pozo absent from lineup Tuesday

Texas Rangers catcher Yohel Pozo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pozo served as the Rangers' designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored on Monday in a win over the Los Angeles Angels. The rookie is out of Tuesday's lineup as the Rangers are playing in a National League park and therefore without a DH.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Jordan Lyles
CBS Sports

Rangers' Leody Taveras: Stays productive Wednesday

Taveras went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Rockies. The 22-year-old has at least one extra-base hit in three straight games, as Taveras has gone 5-for-11 with two doubles and two homers while also swiping three bags over that stretch. The sudden power display matches what he was able to do at Triple-A Round Rock this year (17 homers and a .230 ISO in 87 games), and Taveras' athleticism gives him the potential to be more than just a one-category speedster as he matures.
BASEBALL
Lone Star Ball

Glenn Otto’s Arsenal

Glenn Otto scouting report: Texas Rangers pitcher Glenn Otto threw 73 pitches in his MLB debut, representing just under .004% of the 18,391 pitches thrown by the Texas Rangers in 2021. These 73 pitches left Astros batters frustrated, and powered Otto to one of the most impressive pitching debuts in Rangers history. To get an impression of the pitches that compose Otto’s repertoire, let’s take a look at some of the data from his debut.
MLB
Dallas News

LISTEN: Cowboys’ backup quarterbacks, Rangers rotation and weak college openers

Editor’s note: Welcome to our podcast, SportsDay Insider, hosted by Dallas Morning News sports writers Kevin Sherrington, Evan Grant and David Moore. Hear their expert analysis, hot takes and humor about the things you’d expect — Cowboys, Mavs, Rangers, Stars — and a few things you didn’t see coming, each Tuesday afternoon in The News’ podcast feed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Diamondbacks
MLB

'In his DNA': Otto rebounds, shows mettle

ANAHEIM -- Glenn Otto’s MLB debut on Aug. 27 was something of a storybook outing. Though the Rangers lost to the Astros, the Houston-native struck out seven and tossed five shutout innings against his hometown team. The same couldn’t be said for his second big league game. In Friday's 3-2...
MLB
idahocountyfreepress.com

Pirates overpower Glenns Ferry

MIDDLETON — With a balanced rushing offense headed by TJ Hibbard (105 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries) the Prairie boys reasserted their claim to leadership of the 1AD1 classification, and smoked Glenns Ferry 48-14 last Saturday, Aug. 28, as part of the annual eight-man football showcase organized by Travis Mader.
GLENNS FERRY, ID
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino catching for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trevino will catch for left-hander Kolby Allard on Saturday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 7.3 FanDuel...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Otto expected to start for the Rangers against Angels

Texas Rangers (47-86, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (66-68, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0, .00 ERA, .40 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (8-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -215, Rangers +178; over/under is 8...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Ranger Suárez has slid into the Phillies’ rotation by gaining trust in his slider

MIAMI -- Ranger Suárez always knew he would need to develop a breaking pitch if he was going to make a successful transition from the Phillies’ bullpen to the starting rotation. But like everything Suárez has done this season, it has happened more quickly and matter-of-factly than anybody thought. Suárez,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out of lineup

Gardner will sit Tuesday against the Orioles. Gardner will sit for the second time in three days as the Yankees bring in all their big bats. Luke Voit starts as the designated hitter, pushing Giancarlo Stanton to left field, Joey Gallo to right and Aaron Judge to Gardner's usual spot in center.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Joe Ryan: Staying in rotation

Ryan is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against Cleveland. After a mostly encouraging showing in his MLB debut Sept. 1 against the Cubs -- Ryan gave up three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings -- the 25-year-old right-hander will stick in the Minnesota rotation for a second straight turn. Given that he's an older prospect, the Twins aren't expected to impose any major restrictions on Ryan's workload the rest of the season, so he should get a full run of starts in September as the organization looks to assess whether he's a fit for the Opening Day rotation in 2022.
MLB
Courier-Express

Bulldogs blast by Otto-Eldred, 59-6

NEW BETHLEHEM — Efforting to move on from a painful season-opening loss, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs notched their first win of the football season in a 59-6 blowout win over Otto-Eldred Friday night. It certainly didn’t make the Bulldogs forget their disappointing 22-20 loss at Keystone last week, but the...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Yardbarker

Otto Somppi News

AHL Depth Center that still has some potential left in him. Coming in at #19 in the 2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25, we have Syracuse Crunch center Otto Somppi. And taking a peak at Tampa Bay’s lineup next year. The Bolts 20 years ago, the 1999 NHL Entry Draft took place and that day kicked off a half decade of success leading up to a Stanley Cup.
NHL
KRMG

LEADING OFF: Greinke back, Vladdy & daddy, Brewers pitch in

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Houston Astros right-hander Zack Greinke makes his first start since testing positive for COVID-19 last month. Greinke (11-5, 2.66 ERA) is scheduled to pitch at Texas, the same team he lost to on the road in his last start 16 days earlier.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rangers, Otto Humbled In 10-5 Pounding By A's

The Texas Rangers have still not won five games in a row this season. The Rangers had their four-game winning streak snapped on Friday night as they were shellacked by the Oakland Athletics, losing by a score of 10-5. The A's combined for 16 hits and put this one out of reach early on.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy