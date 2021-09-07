CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Sword and Shield players can get free Secrets of the Jungle DLC

Cover picture for the articleNintendo and The Pokemon Company have announced that fans can get Pokemon Sword and Shield Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi for free, bringing two brand new Pokemon to the already impressive list for the game. The Pokemon Sword and Shield free DLC will be released on October 7 to tie in with the release of the new animated movie Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle, in which the Mythical Pokemon Zarude and Celebi feature heavily. Here’s how to get them.

