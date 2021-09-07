Jeffrey McKean, AIA, LEED AP
WATG has hired Jeffrey McKean, AIA, LEED AP as Project Director. He will develop and manage Hawaii projects, working closely with clients and local consultants; and will further lead the pursuit of new project opportunities and oversee design development in various market sectors. McKean brings over two decades of local and mainland architectural design and project management expertise in hospitality, mixed-use, residential and commercial projects. In addition to owning his own small full-service architectural practice, he gained diverse professional experience as founding principal of a residential development and construction company in New York. Most recently, he held the position of project manager and lead designer at Bowers + Kubota.www.bizjournals.com
